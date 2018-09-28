Lady Gaga: I've pretended to be my own manager

hollywood

Lady Gaga even admitted to using a fake English accent to boost her chances

Lady Gaga

Singer Lady Gaga has revealed that she pretended to be her own manager at the start of her career in order to book shows. While appearing at The Ellen Show, the 32-year-old has even admitted to using a fake English accent to boost her chances, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "When I started my career, I decided around (at) 19 years old that I was going to go for it as a singer, because I couldn't get any jobs as an actress. I just hit the pavement running and I was dragging my piano around New York City banging on doors.

"I would call up and I would be like: 'Hello this is Lady Gaga's manager, she's really hot right now, we would like the 10 p.m. slot for her if you can...'. I used to just pretend I was my own manager to try and get the best gig that I could."

On the work front, Gaga will be next seen in the musical romantic drama "A Star Is Born" alongside actor Bradley Cooper.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever