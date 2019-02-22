Lady Gaga splits from fiance Christian Carino

hollywood

Actor-singer Lady Gaga has ended her engagement to fiance Christian Carino. The news was confirmed by a representative of the singer, reported Entertainment Weekly. "It just didn't work out. Relationships sometimes end. There's no long dramatic story," the representative said.

There were rumours about turmoil in their relationship after Gaga attended the Grammy Awards without her fiance last Sunday and was pictured without her engagement ring. Gaga also did not mention Carino when she won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for hit song "Shallow" from "A Star is Born".

Gaga and Carino, a talent agent, had kept their relationship low-key from the beginning. They had started dating in January 2017.

The actor had confirmed her engagement to Carino when she referred to him as "my fiance, Christian" during her speech at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in October last year.

Before Carino, Gaga was engaged to actor Taylor Kinney, whom she dated for four years before he proposed on Valentine's Day 2015. The couple announced their split in July, 2016.

