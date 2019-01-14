Lady Gaga thanks Bradley Cooper in heartfelt speech at Critics' Choice Awards

hollywood

"I just have to say, as a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and a songwriter. These three incredible men, they lifted me up and supported me. Bradley, I love you," Gaga said

Lady Gaga, winner of the award for best song for "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born," kisses her award in the press room at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Pic/AFP

American singer Lady Gaga, who took home the award for best song for her track 'Shallow' from the movie 'A Star is Born' at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, thanked her director and co-star Bradley Cooper while accepting the award. For the award ceremony, Gaga opted for a blush coloured sleeveless gown with her hair styled in retro curls, reported People.

"Oh my goodness. Thank you so much," Gaga said as she took the stage, fighting back tears. "This means the world to us. I'll never forget when we wrote this song together with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt," Gaga continued.

She then went onto explain what it was like to perform 'Shallow' in front of Bradley. "I'll never forget playing it for Bradley for the first time and seeing his face light up and then singing it live together, take after take. I was mesmerised both as myself and as my character Ally. I was basking in the brilliant transformation of Bradley into Jackson Maine, singing on his stage, and overwhelmed by the storytelling and power in his voice," Gaga said.

After thanking everyone, Gaga described the song's context. "This song is a conversation between men and women, asking each other questions about life ' and the shallowness of a modern era. I'm so happy it resonated with you," Gaga added.

'Shallow' beat out tough competitors like Black Panther's 'All the Stars', 'Girl in the Movies', from Dumplin, RBG's 'I'll Fight', 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' and 'Trip a Little Light Fantastic' from Marry Poppins Returns to take home the top honours.

The hit single also won best original song at the 2019 Golden Globes which took place on January 6. The 2019 Critics Choice Awards aired on The CW and was hosted by Taye Diggs, who handed out accolades to achievers in both film and television categories.

