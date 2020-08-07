Lakshman aka Sunil Lahiri's son Krish Pathak features in new music video

Actor Krish Pathak, son of actor Sunil Lahiri, who is known for his role of Lakshman in the 1987 TV series, Ramayan, has featured in a new music video. Krish's video is titled "Jante kya bhai". It is an R&B and pop melody with lyrics about heartbreak. The song talks about the times you don't eat and just go over every detail as to why it happened. Composed and performed by Poet Shaf, the song's video was shot amidst the pandemic.

Talking about his experience of working on "Jante kya bhai", Krish said: "This is the next chill anthem. This will be a song where everyone will vibe too. It will make you sing along and you won't realise you're already grooving to it simultaneously. It's the story of every best friend."

"We shot this in a two-day schedule, we didn't have any script or any scenes ready as such and as it was lockdown we were limited to the locations. We made the scenes on the spot and shot it in a bungalow. It was fun to shoot with Poet Shaf. We were a four person team," he added.

For Poet Shaf, the song is very close to "my heart because I wrote it when my heart was in tatters".

