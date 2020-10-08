Lakshmi Manchu is bringing hope during pandemic

Even as work in the movie business is slowly progressing one day at a time, streaming platforms have been on a roll with a release every other week. Though non-fiction shows are slow to come by, producer-actor Lakshmi Manchu, who previously appeared in Desperate Housewives, is all set to launch a five-part chat series, Coming Back to Life with Lakshmi.



Taapsee Pannu

Germinated from her Insta-live show, Locked Up With Lakshmi, her YouTube special is a window for people to recognise and help relate with their own emotional state during the lockdown. "Initially, there was no understanding of the virus or what it would entail," says Manchu well aware that the crisis is here to stay. "People around the world are reeling under the pressures of the lockdown. The need to get back to a normal world, while still a distant dream, [is at an all-time high]. I got two celebrities hailing from the same profession, but from across the globe to chat about their fluctuating emotions during the outbreak," says the actor of the chat show.



Senthil Ramamurthy

With an enticing line-up to her credit, Coming Back to Life with Lakshmi will feature Taapsee Pannu in a chat with Sendhil Ramamurthy of Heroes and the recent Never Have I Ever fame, Sania Mirza and Prakash Amritraj, SS Rajamouli and Frank Coraci, Adam Sandler's long-time collaborator. "Human beings are united by emotions regardless of where they come from. I wanted to bring hope by getting like-minded people from different parts of the world together to talk about life during pandemic and dealing with the emotional pressures," adds Manchu, who hopes to keep the conversation going with subsequent seasons of this show.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news