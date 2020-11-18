Lakshmi Manchu: Told Kajal Aggarwal don't be cheap and throw a party when things settle

Lakshmi Manchu, who's both an actor and a producer, is gearing up for her upcoming digital chat show, "Coming Back To Life With Lakshmi Manchu", and "Baahubali" maker SS Rajamouli is a guest on one of the episodes.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, when asked about the same, this is what she had to say, "It is self-explanatory. It is about coming back to life from something unprecedented that took over for quite some time. It is like what to do after a pandemic. I have put together people from same walks of life. The concept of the show is how to look ahead in life."

She also talked about the newly-wed Kajal Aggarwal, the advise she has for her, and how she asked the actress not to be cheap. She stated, "These girls are working professionals for years. We should be taking advice from them. I told her don't be cheap, make sure you throw a huge party when all these things settle down."

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu recently in Mumbai at a private ceremony and the couple flew off to Maldives for their honeymoon. The couple has been sharing some gorgeous pictures ever since and they can surely establish travel goals.

From their underwater room to their underwater PDA, they haven't shied away from giving glimpses of how their honeymoon looks like. On the work front, the actress is gearing up for a film called Mosagallu. The movie, which is based on one of the biggest IT scams in history, is currently under-post production. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra and Navdeep are playing very important roles. She also has Mumbai Saga with John Abraham coming up. In Bollywood, she has acted in films like Singham and Special 26.

