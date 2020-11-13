See Photos: Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's underwater room is a treat for the eyes

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s wedding was a private affair due to the the Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown restrictions. However, both the bride and the groom were able to make it a stylish and scintillating affair with their glamourous attires and collective gorgeousness.

The couple is currently in Maldives for their honeymoon and the Special 26 and Singham actress had even shared some pictures from the sea-side where she could be seen enjoying the beauty of the location and also basking in the sun. And now, she has taken to her Instagram account again to share another set of pictures.

This time, she gave a glimpse of her hotel room to her fans but this wasn’t just another room, it was an underwater one and looked stunning, to say the least. Both the husband and wife could se seen enjoying the lusciousness of the view, have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram @kitchlug A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) onNov 11, 2020 at 9:01pm PST

In another post, Kajal Aggarwal jokingly asked if she was looking at the fishes or were they looking at her, here it is:

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for a film called Mosagallu. The movie, which is based on one of the biggest IT scams in history, is currently under-post production. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra and Navdeep are playing very important roles. She also has Mumbai Saga with John Abraham coming up. In Bollywood, she has acted in films like Singham and Special 26.

