Lalit Modi: Will take Rahul Gandhi to court for 'all Modis are chor' remark

national

The Congress chief drew flak for this remark from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. Sushil Modi on Thursday filed a defamation case against Gandhi over his comment in Patna Civil Court

Lalit Modi

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chief operating officer (COO) Lalit Modi on Friday hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his "all thieves have Modi in their surnames" jibe and said he would take the Congress chief to a court in the United Kingdom. "The papu @rahulgandhi says "All MODI's are CHOR's". Well he will be taken to court in the UK by Me. But the reality is that the world knows 5 decades of daylight looting of India was and is done by none other than the Gandhi family," Lalit tweeted.

The #papu @rahulgandhi says “All MODI’s are CHOR’s”. Well he will be taken to court in the UK by Me. But reality is that the world knows 5 decades of daylight #looting of #India was and is done by none other than the #Gandhi #family ð @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/0jukYmmhF2 — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 18, 2019

Gandhi, while addressing an election rally at Kolar on April 13, had said, "I have a question. Why all the thieves have Modi in their names whether be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, and Narendra Modi? We don't know how many more such Modis will come out."

The Congress chief drew flak for this remark from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. Sushil Modi on Thursday filed a defamation case against Gandhi over his comment in Patna Civil Court.

"I have filed a defamation case against Congress president Rahul Gandhi. In an affidavit, I have stated that Rahul had said all people having surname Modi are thieves. His statement has hurt the sentiments of people. Besides, it has also hurt the watchmen in Bihar," he had told ANI.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi said Gandhi maligned the "backward community" he hails from through his remark."The Congress and its allies say that all Modis in the society are thieves. The Congress and its allies have not kept any shortcomings in abusing of my backward caste. This time they have crossed the limits and abused the entire backward society," Modi had said at a rally in Solapur on Wednesday. Lalit, who started the IPL, was ousted as chairman in 2010 as he was accused of financial irregularities. He had fled the country after being charged with money laundering.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates