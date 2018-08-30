Lalu Prasad Yadav surrenders in Ranchi CBI court

national

The Jharkhand High Court on September 24 had directed Lalu Prasad Yadav to surrender by August 30. He was out on provisional bail since May 11

Lalu Prasad Yadav

Ranchi: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Thursday surrendered before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court here to serve his sentence in a fodder scam case. Lalu Prasad surrendered before Justice S.S. Prasad, who ordered he be sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail.

From jail he could later be shifted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for treatment, the judge said.

The Jharkhand High Court on September 24 had directed him to surrender by August 30. He was out on provisional bail since May 11.

