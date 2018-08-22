Lalu Prasad Yadav undergoes neuro, cardio tests in Mumbai

national

A picture tweeted by Tejashwi Yadav, on meeting his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav in hospital in Mumbai

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar chief minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav, is currently undergoing treatment at the Asian Heart Institute. He underwent several tests on Tuesday morning under a team of medical experts, consisting of a cardiologist and neurologist.

Earlier, in May this year, he was admitted at the same hospital after complaints of chest pain. But the hospital refuses to make any official statement now, citing he is on medical bail, so any comment could be violation of court.

On Monday, his son Tejashwi tweeted, "Visited my ailing father admitted in Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai due to various diseases. Perturbed to see his falling health and increased infection. Praying that he may recover soon under the around-the-clock monitoring & continuous medical care of specialist doctors." Jharkhand High Court has extended Yadav's provisional bail till August 27.

In 2014, Yadav underwent three surgeries at the same hospital. He was kept in the hospital for 15 days before being discharged. The former Bihar chief minister is in jail since December 23 last year, after being sentenced in a fodder scam case, until he got bail in May this year. He was subsequently convicted and sentenced to jail in two more fodder scam cases.

