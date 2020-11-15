Lance Stroll claims maiden pole to upstage Hamilton

Lance Stroll upstaged Formula One's title-chasing Lewis Hamilton on Saturday when he grabbed the first pole position of his career at the Turkish Grand Prix. The Canadian made the most of drying conditions on a treacherous track to end Mercedes' 13 race domination of qualifying this year. Stroll delivered a dazzling fastest lap for Racing Point in one minute and 47.765 seconds in the closing seconds to usurp his teammate Sergio Perez and then resist a last surge from Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Stroll was the first Canadian to take pole since Jacques Villeneuve at the 1997 European Grand Prix at Jerez and it was the Silverstone-based Racing Point team's first pole since, racing as Jordan, they did so at the 2009 Belgian Grand Prix. "Yes, yes, yes boys," Stroll screamed on team radio.

"I am so happy. It's been a tough time, but this is so good," he added. This is the first time this season that neither Hamilton (nine) nor Bottas (four) have topped qualifying.

Hamilton can seal a record-equalling seventh drivers' world title on Sunday if he prevents Bottas from outscoring him by eight points.

