Land owner, contractor booked in Thane drowning case

crime

The Shanti Nagar police on Thursday booked the landowner and contractor for negligence and causing death

Representational image

Recently a nine-year-old boy drowned after falling into a pit of rainwater at a construction site in Bhiwandi.

The Shanti Nagar police on Thursday booked the landowner and contractor for negligence and causing death.

According to the police, the contractor had not taken adequate security measures such as installing a barricade or deploying security personnel at the site.

Mohammad Nasruddin Shaikh is a resident of Gulzar Nagar in Bhiwandi and he allegedly fell into a pit at a construction site while playing near hotel Sagar plaza on June 28.

The victim's father, Mohammad Nasriddin Abdul Ajij Shaikh, 40, then approached the police who had initially registered a case of accidental death.

Also read: Mumbai Rains: Two drown at sea near Marine Drive; rescue operation underway

During investigation, it was found that there were no security measures in place leading to the boy's death.

Tukaram Sakunde, sub-inspector, Shanti Nagar police station, registered the case, under section 304A against the contractor, Mohammad Alam Mohammad Aneesh Ansari, and the landowner, Yasmin Bano Mohammad Salim Ansari, 47.

The investigating officer and inspector, Santosh Borate, said that after visiting the site, they found that necessary precautions were not taken.

Borate told Hindustan Times, “We sent details of the plot number to the Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation to check construction permissions. It was found that they had permission from the civic body.”

Also read: Mumbai rains: 21-yr-old Thane resident drowns in waterfall, areas around city inundated

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates