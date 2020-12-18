Landmark CAS ruling: Russia banned for two years

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Sport's highest court on Thursday banned Russia from international sports competitions for two years including the rearranged Tokyo Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling halved a four-year ban for systematic doping imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

"This Panel has imposed consequences to reflect the nature and seriousness of the non-compliance...and to ensure that the integrity of sport against the scourge of doping is maintained," said CAS in its judgment. Under the landmark decision, which also excludes the country from the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, Russians will still be allowed to compete, but only as neutrals.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news