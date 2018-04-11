Landslide in Japan, 6 missing

According to police and government officials, the incident took place in Yabakei at around 3.50 a.m. after a mountain slope collapsed, Xinhua news agency reported

Rescue and police personnel work as the scene of a landslide that hit residential homes in Nakatsu, Oita prefecture on April 11, 2018. At least six people were unaccounted for April 11 after a landslide hit their houses in southern Japan, local police said. Pic/AFP

Tokyo: Six persons remain unaccounted for after a landslide buried three houses in Oita on Wednesday in Japan, an official said.

According to police and government officials, the incident took place in Yabakei at around 3.50 a.m. after a mountain slope collapsed, Xinhua news agency reported.

The rescue officials said they have asked for heavy machinery to be deployed to shift soil to access the accident site.

