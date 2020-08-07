Search

Landslide in Kerala's Munnar, several tea estate workers feared trapped

Published: Aug 07, 2020, 10:31 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Munnar

Rescue officials are yet to reach the areas as many roads have washed off in the floods

Heavy rains in Kerala. Pic/ANI Twitter
Heavy rains in Kerala. Pic/ANI Twitter

Many tea estate workers are feared trapped after a massive landslide in Kerala’s Munnar. Officials said the area is hard to reach due to torrential rains for the past three days. The incident happened in Idukki district on Friday.

Rescue officials are yet to reach the areas as many roads have washed off in the floods. “The situation is really serious,” Revenue minister E Chandrasekaran said. Forest officials have reached the spot.

More details are awaited.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK