Landslide in Kerala's Munnar, several tea estate workers feared trapped

Many tea estate workers are feared trapped after a massive landslide in Kerala’s Munnar. Officials said the area is hard to reach due to torrential rains for the past three days. The incident happened in Idukki district on Friday.

Rescue officials are yet to reach the areas as many roads have washed off in the floods. “The situation is really serious,” Revenue minister E Chandrasekaran said. Forest officials have reached the spot.

More details are awaited.

