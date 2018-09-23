Langar kitchens in Delhi to fire up on biogas

national

A langar at Bangla Sahib. Pic/Wikicommons

Delhi's Gurdwara management committee has planned to switch from piped natural gas to biogas to run its langar kitchen in ten shrines, including Bangla Sahib and Rakab Ganj Gurdwara.

The move is aimed at reducing carbon footprint, cut fuel cost and making shrines environment friendly, said Manjeet Singh GK, president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Initially, the bio gas plants would be set up at Rakab Ganj and Bangla Sahib that generate largest quantity of biodegradable waste. The community kitchen in these gurdwaras serves food to around 30,000 visiting devotees every day.

Each plant would have the capacity to manage four quintal of kitchen waste per day, and would be set up in collaboration with an internationally reputed organic waste convertor company," Singh said. The community kitchens of remaining eight Gurdwaras will switch to bio fuel by the end of 2019.

30K

No. of people served food in the gurudwaras

