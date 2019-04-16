Lara Dutta: Five times the former Miss Universe gave us fashion goals

bollywood-fashion

The gorgeous Lara Dutta celebrates her 41st birthday today, April 16. Here are five times we absolutely loved her style sense

Lara Dutta. All pics/instagram.com/larabhupathi

Lara Dutta, born on April 16, 1978, was crowned Miss Universe in 2000. That's when Lara started getting offers for Bollywood films. The model turned actress made her Bollywood debut with the film Andaaz in 2003, for which she even won the best female debut award. Lara Dutta got hitched to tennis ace Mahesh Bhupathi in 2011. Their daughter, Saira Bhupathi, was born in 2012.

Talking about the former Miss Universe's fashion sense, it is chic, classy and understated. Whatever she wears looks good on her, and she knows exactly how to carry her outfits. Here are five times Lara Dutta rocked her outfits and made heads turn with her style.

Doesn't Lara look stunning in this ivory lehenga? With her hair loose and wavy around her shoulders and minimal makeup, Lara Dutta reminds us why she became Miss Universe in the first place. Teamed with chandelier earrings and a potli bag, Lara's style is on fleek.

This Varun Bahl outfit looks like it was made for Lara. The stunning beauty carries it off like it were her second skin. Paired with huge chandelier earrings, Lara Dutta looks like a dream in this floral embroidered outfit.

If you're a fan of ethnic style, look to Lara Dutta for some style inspiration. The actress rocks Indian wear like it's nobody's business. Just look at her oozing charm and grace in this golden-black sari! Paired with Kundan earrings and a necklace, and a gajra in her hair, Lara Dutta is a picture of elegance.

And if you thought Lara could only do ethnic right, you need not look further than this picture to see that she does western beautifully too! This lovely floral blue cut-out dress makes her look straight out of a fairytale, doesn't it?

Lara Dutta in this gorgeous printed gown with a thigh-high slit is fashion goals all the way. Teamed with a half up-half down hairstyle and Louboutin pumps, Lara Dutta looks ready and raring to take on the world.

Need any more reasons why Lara Dutta is the style queen we all look up to? Here's wishing the beautiful lady a very happy birthday!

