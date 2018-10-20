Lara Dutta refuses work offer from Mukesh Chhabra's company

bollywood

Lara Dutta has turned down a work offer routed through the casting company of Mukesh Chhabra, one of those accused of sexual harassment amid the MeToo wave in India

Lara Dutta

Actress Lara Dutta Bhupathi has turned down a work offer routed through the casting company of Mukesh Chhabra, one of those accused of sexual harassment amid the #MeToo wave in India. Lara's tennis star husband Mahesh Bhupathi made the revelation in an open letter posted to Twitter on Friday, urging people to "stop engaging" with those who have been sexual offenders, and raised a concern on why those in positions of power in the film fraternity have chosen to remain silent.

Mahesh wrote: "Two days ago my wife, who's shooting out of town, got an offer from a leading international digital platform through Mukesh Chabbra's company. She forwarded it to me for my feedback. I asked if she really wanted to empower his company even after what's been in the news.

"Her reaction was that the digital platform hadn't really pulled back business from him either. Later, Lara got in touch with the digital platform and told them she wouldn't accept work through this company specifically. I think she did the right thing. I'm not sure it's enough, though."

As women around the country continue to share their horrific stories, most people in a position of power -- influencers, as they're popularly called, have chosen to stay silent on the matter, pointed out the father of a six-year-old daughter.

He added: "While these Me Too revelations are upsetting my wife as much as they are me, maybe even more since she has seen a lot of this at close quarters and some of her friends are involved at both ends, the fact remains that the cream of the industry has refused to support the movement. Sajid Khan is not directing Housefull 4 anymore, but is that enough?

"A peek at Suhel Seth's lnstagram account will reveal photos of him with every famous and powerful person in the country, yet not one has felt the need to say anything about his behaviour. People in the know tell me the reason for this is, 'Everyone has skeletons in their closet' I don't buy that.

"Women who have been in toxic work spaces,and yet are staying quiet need to understand how hard it is for these stories to be shared. Similarly, the men must understand that even if you played your part by being a silent spectator to injustice, now is your chance to set things right."

Mahesh said he has himself heard stories -- directly and indirectly -- but he chose to ignore them since "business is business". But not anymore.

"Personally or professionally, I have known and engaged with Suhel Seth, Vikas Bahl, Anirban Blah, Chetan Bhagat, Sajid Khan and Anu Malik. That ends today on all accounts."

He also urged those who are in a position of influence through their massive social platforms, to stop engaging and start alienating "serial predators".

"Show them that while the law and investigative agencies willtake their course, society should - and will - reject them. The stance needs to be crystal clear -- guilty unless proven innocent."

