Last Howler locomotive displayed as an exhibit in Central Railway museum

The cream and blue locomotive engine that was once a common sight on the railway tracks across the mountain ranges of Mumbai-Pune and Igatpuri inclines, this week made its final trip to Mumbai, this time by road, and as an exhibit on permanent display.

One of the last Direct Current-powered electric engines of the WCG-2 class, the locomotive was formally withdrawn from service in 2010. The engine was brought mounted on a trailer truck all the way from Kalyan Electric Loco Shed on Wednesday. Towards the end of its tenure, the engine also hauled a few local trains in Mumbai during the motormen's strike.

"Used mostly to haul freights, perform banking duties (push ascending trains) on the Bhor and Tull ghats and on rare occasions, haul express trains, the loco was first manufactured in the 1970s," a Mumbai division official said.

Officials said that they were the heaviest engines (132 tonnes) and quite powerful ones when launched. Manufactured at Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), and fondly called Howlers for the noise they made, all the 57 engines built were assigned to the Kalyan shed of Central Railway's Mumbai division.

All of these locomotives have now been scrapped, except one (20158) which had been originally earmarked for preservation at the National Rail Museum, New Delhi. But with the Mumbai Central Railway hosting its own heritage gallery, the loco has been brought here, Sunil Udasi, Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer said.

Second electric loco at CSMT museum

This is the second electric loco to arrive at the CSMT heritage gallery after India's first electric locomotive Sir Leslie Wilson was brought here, besides other steam engines from Barsi Light Railway and some old wagons.

