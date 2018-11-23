Last minute no-show from Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput?

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput were supposed to promote their upcoming film Kedarnath on Dance Plus 4

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput were to promote their film, Kedarnath, on the reality show, Dance Plus 4. The shoot was at the Filmistan Studios, Goregaon. The duo did not turn up. Apparently, Sara, who was in London, could not make it back in time for the shoot.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film goes with the tagline 'Love is pilgrimage' and mainly revolves around the 14 kilometre-long journey from Gauri Kund to the Kedarnath shrine. The trailer showcases the incredible chemistry of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan picturized against the picturesque locations of Uttarakhand.

The blooming love story of a Pithoo and a pilgrim faces the wrath of nature as the holy place drowns in flood, however, love rises above all in the trailer of Kedarnath. This movie marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan and also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on December 7, 2018.

