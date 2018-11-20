Makers of Kedarnath unveil the third song Qaafirana from the film!

bollywood

The makers of Kedarnath have unveiled their third song Qaafirana from the film which showcases the innocent chemistry and growing romance between Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput/picture courtesy: Sushant Singh Rajput's social media account

The song is composed and produced by ace composer Amit Trivedi and the lyrics of the song has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya

While the trailer of the Kedarnath set the mood for the romantic tale based amidst the tragic floods of Uttarakhand, the first song Namo Namo took the audience on a pilgrimage trip to the holy temple.

The second song 'Sweetheart' of Kedarnath also received a thunderous response from the audience.

The trailer received an exceptional response from the audience across quarters owing to the gripping storyline and crackling chemistry of the leading duo.

In the film, Sushant essays the role of a cheerful and hard-working Muslim pithoo who carries the devotees on his back to the Kedarnath shrine for livelihood, while Sara essays the role of a bubbly Hindu devotee who falls in love with her bearer. It is intriguing to see is how love blossoms between them, get hit by caste barriers and eventually gets tangled with the devastating Uttarakhand floods that hit the state in 2013.

Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan, the film also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along with Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Pragya Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on 7th December 2018.

