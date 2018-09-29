Lata Mangeshkar birthday: Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, others wish the nightingale

Search

Sep 29, 2018, 06:38 IST | mid-day online correspondent

On Friday, the singing scion Lata Mangeshkar turned 89. Several Bollywood folk took to social media to wish the country's nightingale. Her biggest fan Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, "Dil toh paagal hai... your beautiful voice. You truly are the queen of melody. I wish you good health and happinesss always (sic)." Not only Madhuri, celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, Rakeysh OmPrakash Mehra and others shared sweet 

The melody queen Lata Mangeshkar's trajectory in singing has spanned for over seven decades. The Bharat Ratna recipient has not only sung Hindi songs but has also recorded songs in regional and foreign languages. Starting her career in 1942 with Marathi songs, Lata first ventured into Hindi movies with the song 'Paa lagoon kar jori' for Vasant Joglekar's movie 'Aap Ki Seva Mein' in 1946.

Two years later, composer Ghulam Haider gave Lata her first major break with the song 'Dil mera toda' in 'Majboor' and after that, there was no looking back for the 'Nightingale of India' as she is fondly called.

She has worked with all the major composers of the bygone era and mesmerised the current lot too. The versatile singer has covered all genres of music, be it romantic songs or bhajans. The popularity of Lataji and her songs is unparalleled.

