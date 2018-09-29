Lata Mangeshkar birthday: Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, others wish the nightingale

music

Lata Mangeshkar's biggest fan Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, "Dil toh paagal hai... your beautiful voice

Lata Mangeshkar

On Friday, the singing scion Lata Mangeshkar turned 89. Several Bollywood folk took to social media to wish the country's nightingale. Her biggest fan Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, "Dil toh paagal hai... your beautiful voice. You truly are the queen of melody. I wish you good health and happinesss always (sic)." Not only Madhuri, celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, Rakeysh OmPrakash Mehra and others shared sweet

Dil toh paagal hai, dil deewana hai....for your beautiful voice! ð¶ ð You truly are the 'Queen of Melody' @mangeshkarlata Ji. Happy Birthday! I wish you good health & happinessâ¨ — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 28, 2018

so honoured that few of the songs I acted on was sung my legendary #LataMangeshkar ji.Happy birthday mam!! https://t.co/bTtt3u7Vbs — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) September 28, 2018

Happy Birthday, @mangeshkarlata ji! Thank you for giving us a song for every mood and a voice that will echo in our hearts forever...Wishing you lots of love, health & happiness! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 28, 2018

Many happy returns of the day to the Nightingale of India and our Maa Saraswati @mangeshkarlata didi Wish you a happy and a healthy life. ð #GoddessOfMusic ð pic.twitter.com/7wjqUIUc77 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 28, 2018

A very happy birthday to the legend @mangeshkarlata . Having your name on the album of my film was no short of a dream come true for me. Thank you for giving us Luka Chupi https://t.co/wybgO9HYuS — Rakeysh Mehra (@RakeyshOmMehra) September 28, 2018

Was lucky to have her sing for me in my first film.#patharkephool

The date India was blessed with one of the most sacred voices.ðð» happy birthday Lataji .. wishing you good health & happiness for the days to come..♥ï¸ð @mangeshkarlata — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 28, 2018

The melody queen Lata Mangeshkar's trajectory in singing has spanned for over seven decades. The Bharat Ratna recipient has not only sung Hindi songs but has also recorded songs in regional and foreign languages. Starting her career in 1942 with Marathi songs, Lata first ventured into Hindi movies with the song 'Paa lagoon kar jori' for Vasant Joglekar's movie 'Aap Ki Seva Mein' in 1946.

Two years later, composer Ghulam Haider gave Lata her first major break with the song 'Dil mera toda' in 'Majboor' and after that, there was no looking back for the 'Nightingale of India' as she is fondly called.

She has worked with all the major composers of the bygone era and mesmerised the current lot too. The versatile singer has covered all genres of music, be it romantic songs or bhajans. The popularity of Lataji and her songs is unparalleled.

Also Read: Birthday Special: Know The L To R Of Lata Mangeshkar

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates