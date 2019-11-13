Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU, in 'sensitive' condition

Singer Lata Mangeshkar continued to be in the intensive care unit for the second day after she was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Monday. She was rushed to the hospital after she complained of breathing troubles and sources in the hospital said she is being monitored closely by a team of doctors.

Hospital sources said she was in a sensitive condition with severe chest congestion and has been kept on the ventilator. A representative of Mangeshkar's family, however, insisted that she was in a stable condition and recovering well.

"Her parameters are good. She has fought so well that she is coming out of the setback. Being a singer, her lung capacity has pulled her through. She is truly a fighter," said the representative.

It remains unclear when she will be discharged. Despite several calls, Breach Candy's medical director Dr Geeta Koppikar was not available for comment.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates