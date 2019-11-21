MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Lata Mangeshkar's family says she is much better and recovering

Updated: Nov 21, 2019, 20:18 IST | PTI | Mumbai

Lata Mangeshkar is much better and is recovering, her family has given a statement

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Lata Mangeshkar
Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who is still in the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital, is doing much better, her family said on Thursday, adding they can't comment further.

Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing last week."Lata Ji is doing much better now. Beyond this, we can't comment. Please respect our privacy, Mangeshkar's niece Rachana Shah told PTI.

The hospital sources refused to comment on the status of the veteran singer's health. In her over a seven-decade long career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages. She is considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema. She received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

lata mangeshkarbollywood newsEntertainment News

Pagalpanti: Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat can't keep their hands off each other

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK