Late NBA star Kobe Bryant to be honoured with street name

Late basketball great Kobe Bryant is set to have a street in Los Angeles named after him. The NBA legend died in a helicopter crash in January, killing eight people including his daughter Gianna.

According to Female First, to mark Kobe Bryant Day (24.08.20), Los Angeles City council members Curren Price and Herb Wesson have announced a proposal to rename a road stretch outside the Staples Center to honour the late star. Under the proposal, the three-mile stretch of Figueroa Street would be called, Kobe Bryant Boulevard. In a statement, Curren said: "This is a gift to the City of Los Angeles and to all the Kobe Bryant fans around the world. LA streets will rise in honour of the 'King of LA.' "

Kobe played all of his professional career with the LA Lakers, whose home ground is the Staples Centre.

