Latin musician Maluma in talks to star opposite Jennifer Lopez in Marry Me
Latin musician Maluma will play the fiance to Jennifer Lopez's pop star in the film Marry Me
Los Angeles: Latin music superstar Maluma is in negotiations to feature alongside pop diva Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in romantic comedy Marry Me. If things work out, the Colombian-born singer, whose real name is Juan Luis Londono Arias, will play the fiance to Lopez's pop star in the film, reported Entertainment Weekly.
The story revolves around a pop superstar (Lopez) who, moments before marrying her rock-star fiance at Madison Square Garden, finds out he was cheating with her assistant and melts down onstage. She picks a random math teacher (Wilson) out of the crowd to marry instead.
Also read: Jennifer Lopez takes boyfriend Alex Rodriguez to a strip club in NY
Directed by Kat Coiro, the film is based on a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby. John Rogers and Tami Sagher have adapted the screenplay with a rewrite by Harper Dill. Maluma became a global sensation after collaborating with Madonna for the song "Medellin", the debut single off her latest studio album, 'Madame X'.
Also read: Jennifer Lopez reschedules gig after NY blackout stops concert
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Hrithik Roshan's War V/s Super 30 memes go viral!