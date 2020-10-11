Laugh along! Ranvir Shorey decides to go back to his roots

Ranvir Shorey has consciously decided to stay away from dark, serious roles. He feels people enjoy light-hearted content more. The new Disney+Hotstar dramedy, PariWar, sees him reunite with Bheja Fry (2007) director Sagar Ballary.

"I have decided to go back to my roots as comedy is my home and I live there," says Shorey, who plays the son of a wealthy widower in the family saga. "After a certain point I consciously stayed away from serious roles and projects, not because it didn't work for me but because I realised that people enjoy comedy and lighthearted content over serious and dark shows or films," Ranvir further said.

"Sagar Bellary (director) is a good friend and working with him after Bheja Fry along with such a stellar ensemble cast was something I certainly couldn't turn down," he added.

Talking about the boom of web shows, he said: "It is a great time for artists with so many avenues opening up because of the digital space and I feel that the kind of content will only just keep getting better."

PariWar is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

