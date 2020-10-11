Ranvir Shorey on Sushant Singh Rajput case: People will rave and rant till they feel they have answers

The debates and discussions on nepotism and groupism have been going on for a very long time. After the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput earlier this year in June, a lot of actors and filmmakers spoke about the unfair practices meted out against them. There has also been increased hostility towards Bollywood, as the late actor's fans believe he was wronged by the industry and deprived of opportunities.

In a recent interview, Ranvir Shorey shared his feelings on the ongoing debate as well as the circumstances surrounding Sushant's death. The two had shared screen space as dacoits in Abhishek Chaubey’s 2019 film, Sonchiriya. Remembering his late co-star, Ranvir told Hindustan Times, "I will always remember him as a fellow science buff, a hard-working and talented bright young man who was very successful... He had everything it takes to be a huge star, he was already a big star but he had everything that it takes to be a bigger star. It’s just so tragic that he left so early the way he did."

He added, "I think the only way that anger will subside is if the agencies which are investigating the circumstances around his death come up with some answers. Till that happens, people should stay quiet and give it a little dignity. But I don’t think that will happen in the age of social media, people will just rave and rant till they feel they have answers."

The actor further expressed his views on toxic behaviour on social media. "People don't have anything to do in lockdown. They just sit in dark rooms and vent. Also, social media offers them anonymity with no accountability and no consequences. You can say whatever to whoever you want and get away with it. Social media should not be seen as a reflection of the real world."

Shorey in a recent interview called Bollywood for nepotism and groupism. Speaking exclusively to mid-day, the actor said, "What happens is, kids who come from privileged backgrounds have a chip on their shoulder. Because of their entitlement, they take themselves a little more seriously, even though there's no reason to. Though the disadvantage is that they constantly have to prove in that perspective. But this thing is not about insider or outsider. It's about being successful, about being privileged."

A few days back, the Ek Tha Tiger actor had called himself as an insider treated like an outsider. In the interview, he had opened up about the ongoing current insider-outsider debate and also shared the details of how he dealt with his film releases which didn’t get the necessary attention they should have in the past.

Some time back, Ranvir had spoken about how he had faced social isolation, bad-mouthing, and psychological trauma for two years.

Shorey has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last 17 years. Right from Jism in 2003, he went on to be a part of some critically acclaimed and commercially successful films like Khosla Ka Ghosla, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Bheja Fry, Mithya, Singh Is Kinng, and more recently, Sonchiriya. On the work front, he was last seen in comedy-drama Lootcase opposite Vijay Raaz and Kunal Kemmu.

