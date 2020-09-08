'Will Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma get married again?', asks a user, this is what he replied

Ranvir Shorey is a fine actor and he has also dabbled with comedy shows on television in his career. So it doesn't come as a surprise that he was at his wittiest best when he had a fun chat session with his fans on Twitter recently.

From his movies to his career in movies, he was asked about almost everything. A user asked him if he and Konkona Sensharma will ever get remarried. The Sonchiriya actor couldn't stop laughing and that's precisely what his reply was, have a look right here:

Another user asked him what was the turning point of his career, he replied- "Khosla Ka Ghosla and Pyaar Ke Side Effects releasing one week apart! That week changed my life." (sic)

And one fan asked him about his take on marriage, to which this is what he had to say:

Depends who you marry! https://t.co/zqkOfHqFLd — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 6, 2020

Speaking to Bombay Times in an interview recently, when asked about the insider and outsider debate, this is what the actor had to say, "I grew up on the fringes of the Hindi film industry. I have seen closely, since childhood, the politics that drives this business. As a grown-up professional, I have also borne the brunt of it. So you can say that I'm an insider, who has been treated as an outsider."

When asked will the ongoing debate will change the star culture in Bollywood and give more space and attention to actors, who are usually on the periphery or sidelined during the promotions, the Ek Tha Tiger actor said, "No, I don't see any such hope. We'll be lucky if all this talk can help shed some of the toxicity that stems from feudalism in Bollywood."

Shorey made his Bollywood debut with Ek Chotisi Love Story in 2002 and went on to act in films like Jism, Bheja Fry, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Singh Is Kinng, Mithya, and more recently, Sonchiriya and Lootcase.

