Ranvir Shorey: Had to leave the country for some time as the environment got too toxic for me

Ranvir Shorey has been very vocal about his experiences in the Hindi film industry and social media has helped him raise his voice. The tweet where he talked about how a star kid was awarded the Best Actor award by his parents on the stage attracted a lot of attention.

That's not all, he even spoke about the professional and social trauma he faced for over two years and how it ultimately led to psychological trauma too. And now, while talking to Pinkvilla, he has shed light on these very issues a little more meticulously and also spoke about his film Lootcase being snubbed at the virtual conference that happened for the announcement of seven Hindi films.

Talking about the snub and how his co-actor from the film Kunal Kemmu talked about it, Shorey said, "I was, in fact, very proud that Kunal spoke about it. The fact that I was not invited is understandable because I have a supporting role in the film, Vidyut Jamwal and Kunal are the lead actors for their films, both of them should have been called. Why were they not? What message are we giving out?"

He added, "I was disappointed, I hope this doesn't happen again and I hope the streaming platform won't start walking the same way that the theatre owners and the powers in Bollywood do." He then went on to talk about the phase when he was isolated and also revealed how he had to leave the country for some time.

He stated, "In 2002-2005 when this thing happened, I had to leave the country for some time because the environment got so toxic for me. Some blatant lies were said about me in the press and because these people were so powerful there was nobody giving me a chance to say anything. It becomes a one-sided affair. And even at that time, I went abroad and studied acting there and used that time positively. I did not let the negativity consume me."

When asked about the people who were responsible for this isolation, he said, "I had a very public breakup at that time. This was a fallout of that. They were very powerful people who lied about me in the press and then what followed was professional isolation, social isolation and I was under a lot of stress, it was so bad that my brother asked me to get away from it for some time."

He continued, "I then did that. And then I came back, for two years, I did not get many films and whatever I got was small roles. Then, I had to do TV again, did The Great Indian Comedy Show, and then took one step at a time to be where I am today."

