Ranvir Shorey: I went through professional and social isolation, psychological trauma

Ever since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, a lot of Bollywood actors have come out on social media and interviews and spoken about how Nepotism has been prevalent in the industry, how they have faced rejections, and how they have been isolated at times.

One of the actors who has been vocal about his experiences is Ranvir Shorey. Last month, he took to his Twitter account to share an anecdote from an award ceremony where a star kid was awarded the Best Actor Award by his own parents on the stage. And now, he has spoken about how he faced social isolation, bad-mouthing, and psychological trauma for two years.

When a user asked him to take names of the people and shame them in the open, the actor wrote he doesn't take names since he doesn't have any evidence to prove their complicity. He also revealed about facing professional isolation and psychological trauma, as stated above.

Have a look at his tweet right here:

I don’t take any names ‘cause I have no evidence to prove their complicity! But the reason I speak is, I went through the same professional & social isolation, bad mouthing & lies in the press, and psychological trauma from 2003 to 2005 with the same people who are now involved. https://t.co/q0YZs8bHYY — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 22, 2020

He also added- "The despair I went through at the time was enough to break me, but I survived thanks to my family and a few friends. I even had to leave the country because of how toxic the environment got for me.

Coincidence? No.

Modus operandi? Yes." (sic)

Shorey has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last 17 years. Right from Jism in 2003, he went on to be a part of some critically acclaimed and commercially successful films like Khosla Ka Ghosla, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Bheja Fry, Mithya, Singh Is Kinng, and more recently, Sonchiriya.

