Exclusive! Ranvir Shorey: Kids from privileged backgrounds take themselves a little more seriously

The debates and discussions on nepotism, groupism have been going on for a very long time. After the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput earlier this year in June, a lot of actors and filmmakers spoke about the unfair practices meted out against them. And in an exclusive interview with Parul Sharma of midday.com, Ranvir Shorey also gave out his take on the same.

Talking about it, he said, "What happens is, kids who come from privileged backgrounds have a chip on their shoulder. Because of their entitlement, they take themselves a little more seriously, even though there's no reason to. Though the disadvantage is that they constantly have to prove in that perspective. But this thing is not about insider or outsider. It's about being successful, about being privileged."

When asked about his experience of working on his latest project, Pari-War, he said, "You can tell from the trailer that it's a fabulous cast, amazing actors. My director, Sagar Ballary, the last time I worked with him was Bheja Fry. He also has a keen sense of humour, and then you have amazing actors like Gajraj Rao, Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Raaz."

And there's hardly any actor who hasn't spoken about his lockdown experiences and Shorey also talked about the same and said, "Lockdown was pretty bad but fortunately I've escaped the lockdown and I'm in the US right now for a shoot and things here also are improving. People are trying to move ahead with their lives with the precautions. We are also shooting with all the precautions."

Shorey has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last 18 years, from Ek Chhoti Si Love Story in 2002 to A Suitable Boy in 2020, and when asked about the films that shaped his career, he said, "It was a week in 2006 when Khosla Ka Ghosla and Pyaar Ke Side Effects had just released a week apart. That week was a double whammy."

Shorey has also been a part of films like Jism, Mixed Doubles, Singh Is Kinng, Mithya, Chandni Chowk To China, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd., Sonchiriya, and more recently, Lootcase.

