Ranvir Shorey: Have a problem with people who defend unfair practices in Bollywood; I've seen it in first hand

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has not only triggered an outpouring of grief from industry folk as well as fans, but it has also reignited a dialogue on the rampant nepotism and power play in Bollywood. The debate around nepotism has nearly exploded on social media over the last few weeks and a lot of television and Hindi film actors have been talking about it and how Bollywood functions.

Ranvir Shorey has been vocal on the issue calling out Bollywood for nepotism. Recently, Shorey took potshots at Jaya Bachchan's thali remark, saying they are "decorated only for their own children." Though he did not take the veteran actor's name, it was clear who he was referring to.

Now, in an interview to Aajtak, the actor has lashed out at those who defend the unfair practices in Bollywood. He said, "I have a problem with such people who defend the unfair practices. I have seen it first hand. If we always sweep these issues under the carpet, how shall we address and end these? That is why I said that people who defend all of this are either those people who believe they own the industry, khud ko zameendar samajhte hain (they think of themselves as landlords). Or, these people want to please those in power."

Ranvir added, "People do not want to speak because they fear they won’t receive any more work. Of course, I have been at the receiving end. I tried pleasing them in the starting but it has been long since I quit that dream. I am no longer here to please those people or join that cool group. I was sidelined and manipulated. I decided to accept the smaller roles and thought that all this is not worth killing my conscience."

For the uninitiated, Jaya Bachchan said in Parliament, "Entertainment industry provides 5 lakh employment every day and indirectly provides livelihood to five million people. At a time when the situation is depressing and employment is at its worst level, in order to divert people's attention, we are being flogged by social media."

She further continued, "The people who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I really dissociate myself and I hope that the government tells these people who have made their earning and name and fame in the industry to stop using such language."

A few days back, the Ek Tha Tiger actor had called himself as an insider treated like an outsider. In the interview, he had opened up about the ongoing current insider-outsider debate and also shared the details of how he dealt with his film releases which didn’t get the necessary attention they should have in the past.

Some time back, Ranvir had spoken about how he had faced social isolation, bad-mouthing, and psychological trauma for two years.

Shorey has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last 17 years. Right from Jism in 2003, he went on to be a part of some critically acclaimed and commercially successful films like Khosla Ka Ghosla, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Bheja Fry, Mithya, Singh Is Kinng, and more recently, Sonchiriya. On the work front, he was last seen in comedy-drama Lootcase opposite Vijay Raaz and Kunal Kemmu.

