Thali debate continues! Ranvir Shorey has a befitting reply to Jaya Bachchan's 'thali' comment

Ranvir Shorey took potshots at Jaya Bachchan's thali remark, saying they are "decorated only for their own children." Though he did not take the veteran actor's name, it was clear who he was referring to. Shorey posted, "We are thrown away just like pieces. We pack our tiffin and go to work. Nobody has given us anything. What we have, these people can't take from us. If they could, they would have given that as well to their kids."

Bachchan had lashed out at film folk badmouthing the industry by saying, "Jis thali mein khaate hain, ussi mein chhed karte hain."

While Ranvir Shorey professed his discouragement towards the 'thali' comment, a lot of Bollywood celebrities supported the veteran actress. In fact, in a video interview, Urmila Matondkar expressed her disgrace towards Kangana Ranaut's PoK discussion. She also mentioned how the actress is speaking ill about the industry.

For the uninitiated, Jaya Bachchan said in Parliament, "Entertainment industry provides 5 lakh employment every day and indirectly provides livelihood to five million people. At a time when the situation is depressing and employment is at its worst level, in order to divert people's attention, we are being flogged by social media."

She further continued, "The people who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I really dissociate myself and I hope that the government tells these people who have made their earning and name and fame in the industry to stop using such language."

Kangana had earlier alleged that 99 per cent of Bollywood consumes drugs and asked top stars Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and director Ayan Mukerji to take drug tests to prove they are clean.

Earlier, a lot of Bollywood celebs including Renuka Shahane expressed anger over Kangana's PoK remark.

