Urmila Matondkar slams Kangana Ranaut: Which part of Indian culture tells you to lash out at people like this?

When Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai, the city of dreams, to PoK, a battle of words took place online. The Shiv Sena then demolished the actor's Bandra office, and the actress, along with her sister Rangoli returned to their hometown Manali after investigating their property and the losses incurred.

Recently, Jaya Bachchan, who is also a Member of Parliament, shared how Kangana has not respected the city and the industry who made her famous. The veteran actress was quoted saying, "jis thali mein khate hain usmein chhed karte hain." A lot of Bollywood actors extended support to the veteran when Kangana lashed out at her via a series of tweets through her official account.

Kangana also shared in Hindi on her Twitter account - "Jayaji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenager, would you say the same thing if Abhishek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and was found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also."

The war of words did not stop here. A few days ago, Urmila Matondkar, in a video interview shared her views on Kangana's disrespecting Mumbai. According to NDTV, she said, "Which girl from a civilised cultured house would use this kind of language? Like 'kya ukhaad loge', 'kiska baap ka kya hai', speaking about Jaya ji the way she did."

Urmila further added, "You cannot cross a certain line, speak ill of an industry that has made you everything. If some people are taking drugs or are drug addicts, you have no reason to compare it to the mafia. When Kangana was not even born, Jaya ji was in the film industry. We're talking about a lady here (Jaya Bachchan) who has herself been an icon. Which part of Indian culture tells you to lash out at people like this?"

Kangana had earlier alleged that 99 per cent of Bollywood consumes drugs and asked top stars Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and director Ayan Mukerji to take drug tests to prove they are clean.

Earlier, a lot of Bollywood celebs including Renuka Shahane expressed anger over Kangana's PoK remark.

