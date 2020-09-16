Mumbai police beefs up security for Jaya Bachchan, family after social media threats over Parliament speech

The Mumbai police on Wednesday stepped up security outside superstar Amitabh Bachchan's home in the city as a precaution, a day after Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan's remarks in the Parliament over drugs row.

Mumbai police said that additional security has been provided outside Jalsa, Bachchans’ residence in Juhu

Amid a raging controversy over drug use in the film industry in connection with a probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Jaya Bachchan, a four-time Rajya Sabha MP, on Tuesday slammed all those who have been calling the Mumbai-based entertainment industry a "gutter".

"Entertainment industry provides 5 lakh employment everyday and indirectly provides livelihood to five million people. At a time when the situation is depressing and employment is at its worst level, in order to divert people's attention, we are being flogged by social media," she said, adding that all this was because the government was not coming out in support of the industry.

"The people who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I really dissociate myself and I hope that the government tells these people who have made their earning and name and fame in the industry to stop using such language," she said, without naming anyone.

She said that there are people in the industry, who are the highest tax payers and they are being harassed. "All kind of promises are being made to industry but never kept," she added.

Taking a swipe at actor and BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan, without taking his name, Jaya Bachchan said: "I was really embarrassed and ashamed as a Lok Sabha MP spoke against industry."

"Jis thaali me khate hai, usi me ched karte hai," she said in Hindi in a dig at the actor, literally meaning destroying the goose that lays the golden egg.

Since her remarks in the Parliament, the Bachchan family is being trolled by netizens. Since Tuesday morning, the keyword "Bachchans" started trending on Twitter along with #JayaBachchan, Jaya Ji, gutter and #istandwithravikishan as netizens slammed the veteran actress along with the rest of her family, for remaining silent on major issues like Palghar Sadhus lynching and Sushant Singh Rajput's death among others.

They also interpreted Jaya Bachchan's Rajya Sabha speech as an attempt to protect drug addicts of the film industry.

Kangana Ranaut and several other actors have opened up over the use of drugs in Bollywood. Amid the drug controversy, Ranaut has compared Mumbai to POK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir). The BrihanMumbai Corporation has also razed Ranaut's office in Mumbai over illegal construction leading to fresh war of words between the state government and the actor.

(With inputs from agencies)

