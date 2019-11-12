Laugh at the little things

A fortnightly entertainment event by Netflix India, The Brand New Show brings some of the country's most exciting comedic and acting talents together on a common platform. The structure of this show is unlike any other: For each episode, a brand new member of India's comedy circle takes the helm as the host and invites a bunch of big stars, who then engage in topical monologues, banter-filled conversations, hilarious skits, and playful games. This week, the host is going to be Kaneez Surka, an improv artist and stand-up comedian who has made her mark in the comedy industry with her inimitable sense of humour, quick wit and candidness.



Dhruv Sehgal

Having also been the creator of The General Fun Game Show, Surka has established her dominance as a fun person to have on board for a show of this nature. The celebrity guests for the event will be Mithila Palkar, whose claim to fame was a video of her playing the cup song on YouTube and is now an actress with Marathi, Hindi and Netflix films to her credit, and Dhruv Sehgal, a writer, director and actor who is popular for his affable character in the widely talked-about web series Little Things, which also stars Palkar and is now in its third season. "Dhruv and Mithila are one of the coolest couples on my TV screen and I can't wait to see what they're like in real life!" Surka remarks. "But me being me, I'm most looking forward to the games!" she adds.



Kaneez Surka

When asked what he's most excited for, Sehgal quipped, "To say all the things that I usually don't say to the press!" Before that, there's going to be an introductory act by stand-up comedian Aman Jotwani, whose jokes involve making up characters just to be rude to them.

