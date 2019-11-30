Lauren Gottlieb's shocking revelation about battling alcoholism will jolt you

Bollywood can be a very unpredictable space to be in. There are many actors who have escalated to the skies of stardom and have consolidated their position in the industry as bonafide movie stars. There are a lot of performers out there who are still waiting for the right opportunity that can turn the tables for them. And then there are some that have been working tirelessly and yet have been emotionally disturbed and unhappy.

The ABCD actress Lauren Gottlieb happens to be one of them. In a tell-all interview with Mumbai Mirror recently, she spoke about her mental health issues and all the emotions she battled with. She said, "On social media, I continued to present a happy-go-lucky face, but deep down, I was sad and unhappy, seeking solace in alcohol, prescription drugs or anything that could make me happy."

She added, "I fell into the trap of fame and fortune, I got greedy."

She also made a startling revelation that she was offered the lead part in ABCD 2 and not Shraddha Kapoor. Talking about it, she said, "I was told by the director that I had messed up with my choice of role. I was told different stories from different people. I was sidelined completely, cut out of promotions, even some of my portions were edited out of the film. They were the six worst months of my life, and that included my stint as a judge in the celebrity TV dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa."

Well, all these revelations only indicate the Hindi film industry isn't as progressive and lucrative as it seems. For a lot of people, this can be a murky space that can engulf people into its never-ending struggle. However, kudos to Lauren for shedding all her sorrows and revelling them with fearlessness and without any inhibitions.

