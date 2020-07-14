Law, Gujarat 11, Absentia: Shows that are set to release on digital platforms soon

This week, Amazon Prime Video brings to its customers highly anticipated Indian and International titles across languages and genres. The wait is over as Prime Video globally premieres the gripping Kannada movie Law directly on the service. Produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and directed by Raghu Samarth, the legal drama stars Ragini Chandran in the lead, along with Mukhyamantri Chandru, Sudharani and Achyuth Kumar among others. The plot revolves around Nandhini, a law student, who fights for justice following a gruesome crime. Prime members in India and 200 countries can watch the gripping legal drama starting July 17.

Starting July 14, Prime members can stream the 2019 Gujarati sports drama feature Gujarat 11, starring Daisy Shah in the lead. Additionally, customers worldwide can also stream the thrilling Tamil crime drama Magamuni starring Arya, Mahima Nambiar and Indhuja Ravichandran starting July 16 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

An all-new season of much-awaited crime drama Amazon Original Series Absentia is set to release on July 17. The third season of the Stana Katic-starrer follows the cliffhanger in Season 2 after Oduwale’s killer is uncovered, revealing a personal betrayal to Emily. Prime members in India can also an all-new Amazon Original Series El Candidato starring James Purefoy and José María de Tavira in the lead.

Law (Kannada) – July 17

There are umpteen stories that involve crime and investigations. Sometimes, the case even gets dismissed due to lack of evidence and the accused are set free. However, ‘Law’ is a paradigm shift from the rest in this genre. Nandhini, a law student who is caught in a precarious situation fights for justice following a gruesome crime.

Gujarat 11 (Gujarati) - July 14

Gujarat 11 is the story of an ex-football player, Divya, who takes up the challenge of training juvenile home boys for a state-level football tournament.

Magamuni (Tamil) – July 16

The story revolves around two long-separated brothers, who end up in life-threatening situations. How do their lives intersect and what happens next?

El Candidato (Season 1) – July 17

Rookie CIA field operative Isabel Alfaro works alongside infamous CIA legend Wayne Addison to bring down Rafael Bautista, Mexico's most vicious and brilliant narco. Her mission brings her into conflict with Eduardo Yzaguirre, her former boyfriend and the current Mayor of Mexico City, the cleanest and most inspirational politician in the country.

Absentia (Season 3) – 17 July

After being declared dead in absentia, an FBI agent must reclaim her family, identity and innocence when she finds herself the prime suspect in a string of murders.

