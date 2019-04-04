Laxmi Agarwal's guide on how to not talk to acid attack survivors

national

Laxmi Agarwal, who made headlines, after she survived an acid attack by a man whose advances she had rejected talks about not victimising such survivors and giving them a fresh start in life

15-year old Laxmi Agarwal had a bottle of acid thrown on her face in 2005 when she was walking towards a book shop in Delhi's Khan Market. A man whose advances she had rejected back then, was the culprit behind the horrendous attack.

Laxmi was able to recover only after she underwent multiple surgeries. She also launched a campaign to curb the sale of acid.

Laxmi recently spoke to Hindustan Times and shared a guide on how to not talk to an acid attack survivor.

According to her, one should never victimise a survivor. She said that the problem lies in the fact that after somebody is attacked, the first question which comes to the minds of the people is, "How will she get married now?"

She went on to say, "I always tell people that I never was a victim, will never be a victim and shall not let anyone else become a victim too. The word ‘bechara’ only comes into the picture when you are victimising someone."

She is of the opinion that giving money as a donation is not a solution to the problem. Instead, one should adopt them and pay for their monthly fees or expenses because one doesn't know where the donation one gives is being spent. She adds that if one receives support in their education, then they are equipped to get a job also and can fend for themselves. Laxmi said, "People would want to marry her, and whoever does, will not be able to say that 'no one wanted you.'"

She also spoke about how appropriate dressing gives her the confidence to come back to normal life.

