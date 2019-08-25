Laxmmi Bomb: Kiara Advani ditches car; prefers auto, jetty to reach shoot location

bollywood

Kiara Advani, who is currently shooting for Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar is taking the quickest and shortest route to reach the shooting destination

Kiara Advani spotted taking an auto. Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Kiara Advani has her hands full with bankable projects and the actress is leaving no stones unturned to scoop the maximum out of these opportunities at her end. The actress, who lives in South Mumbai finds it a bit difficult to reach her shoot destinations, and therefore to avoid the huge traffic drama, the Kabir Singh actress is using public transport to reach on time.

Kiara Advani has been shooting for Raghavaa Lawwrence's Laxmmi Bomb, which sees Akshay Kumar as co-star at Madh Island. A day ago, Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar were seen taking respective rides from the Versova jetty to get back to their places. While Kiara took an auto-rickshaw, Akshay sat with one of his security guards on the bike.

She has also been taking the ferry from the Versova jetty to reach Madh Island. Advani lives in South Mumbai so she is taking the quickest and shortest route to reach the shooting destination.

View this post on Instagram Sasta-ainable ride ðÂÂÂ #kiaraadvani #akshaykumar @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onAug 23, 2019 at 8:59am PDT

Talking about the film, Laxmmi Bomb, director Raghava Lawwrence had opted out of the film and announced it on social media. Reportedly, Raghava was upset with the film's producer for releasing its poster without his consent. However, after mending his differences with Akshay Kumar, the director returned to helm this film.

Speaking about this, Kiara Advani, in an earlier interview with mid-day, had said, "I had hoped that he would come back, and he did. He is the best person to helm the film because we have already shot a small schedule with him. He is amazing and is a wonderful human being. He has acted in and directed the original Tamil version, so this is his baby. No one would understand the film better than him. We are looking forward to the next schedule."

Along with this film, Kiara is doing another film with Akshay, Good News. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. Speaking about Good News she had said that this film has a "quirky and topical subject" and along with an interesting cast, the film is scheduled to release in December when people are in a "celebratory mood."

Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of the Tamil horror comedy Kanchana (2011), which was directed by Raghava Lawrence. Reportedly, Laxmmi Bomb also stars Tusshar Kapoor and is slated to release on June 5, 2020.

