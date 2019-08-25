Laxmmi Bomb: Kiara Advani ditches car; prefers auto, jetty to reach shoot location
Kiara Advani, who is currently shooting for Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar is taking the quickest and shortest route to reach the shooting destination
Kiara Advani has her hands full with bankable projects and the actress is leaving no stones unturned to scoop the maximum out of these opportunities at her end. The actress, who lives in South Mumbai finds it a bit difficult to reach her shoot destinations, and therefore to avoid the huge traffic drama, the Kabir Singh actress is using public transport to reach on time.
Kiara Advani has been shooting for Raghavaa Lawwrence's Laxmmi Bomb, which sees Akshay Kumar as co-star at Madh Island. A day ago, Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar were seen taking respective rides from the Versova jetty to get back to their places. While Kiara took an auto-rickshaw, Akshay sat with one of his security guards on the bike.
She has also been taking the ferry from the Versova jetty to reach Madh Island. Advani lives in South Mumbai so she is taking the quickest and shortest route to reach the shooting destination.
Talking about the film, Laxmmi Bomb, director Raghava Lawwrence had opted out of the film and announced it on social media. Reportedly, Raghava was upset with the film's producer for releasing its poster without his consent. However, after mending his differences with Akshay Kumar, the director returned to helm this film.
Speaking about this, Kiara Advani, in an earlier interview with mid-day, had said, "I had hoped that he would come back, and he did. He is the best person to helm the film because we have already shot a small schedule with him. He is amazing and is a wonderful human being. He has acted in and directed the original Tamil version, so this is his baby. No one would understand the film better than him. We are looking forward to the next schedule."
Along with this film, Kiara is doing another film with Akshay, Good News. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. Speaking about Good News she had said that this film has a "quirky and topical subject" and along with an interesting cast, the film is scheduled to release in December when people are in a "celebratory mood."
Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of the Tamil horror comedy Kanchana (2011), which was directed by Raghava Lawrence. Reportedly, Laxmmi Bomb also stars Tusshar Kapoor and is slated to release on June 5, 2020.
Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani were spotted taking a ferry for Madh Island from Versova Jetty, Mumbai. The duo was all elated to take a boat ride to reach the shoot location. All pictures/Yogen Shah
Speaking of Akshay Kumar's work commitments, the actor is currently riding high on the success of his recent release, Mission Mangal. The film has already crossed Rs 100 Crore mark at the box office.
On the work front, Akshay Kumar will also be a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, and its next release, Sooryavanshi. The film also stars Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role among others. Akshay, on the other hand, will also be seen in the Bollywood remake of a popular thriller Kanchana, named Laxmmi Bomb.
Apart from Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, the Hindi remake will also star actor Tusshar Kapoor. It has also been reported that megastar Amitabh Bachchan will portray a transgender in the film. Laxmmi Bomb is set to release on June 5, 2020.
Kiara Advani, who recently gave a box office hit Kabir Singh, opposite Shahid Kapoor, was all smiles when snapped in the city. She was seen wearing a blue jumpsuit, which she paired with a white denim jacket and a fringe bag for the outing.
Kiara Advani has a few projects in her kitty - Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah and Netflix's original, Guilty.
On bagging the role in Karan Johar's Guilty, a source said mid-day: "Karan was one of the first people to recognise Kiara's talent and of late, has become invested in her career. When the final script of Guilty was ready, Karan Johar thought that the lead character — who is rebellious and has a don't-give-a-damn attitude — would be a change of pace for her."
Kiara too understood that the Ruchi Narain-directed film will give her the opportunity to drive the narrative as the script unfolds from the woman's perspective. The material gives her enough scope as an artiste — while she starts out as an opinionated girl who believes in her boyfriend's innocence, doubts arise as she delves deeper into the incident," the source concluded.
