Laxmmi Bomb: This Akshay Kumar horror comedy also has Tusshar Kapoor, but with a difference

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are all set to reunite for Laxmmi Bomb after starring together in Good Newwz. The remake of the Tamil horror-comedy Kanchana, Kumar attempts what is arguably his most challenging and complex character yet. We don't often see ghosts and spirits possessing a man's body, we get to see it this time.

And now, a report by ETimes states that Tusshar Kapoor is also a part of the film, but with a difference. Actually, Kapoor happens to be the one who holds the remake rights and this is his production venture. He said, "It is like a labour of love for sure. I have been involved with this film since many many years now. I bought the rights in 2013, so you can call it a passion project. Laxmmi Bomb is my first film as a producer and I have got an amazing team."

He added, "Akshay sir is the main protagonist and it is like a dream come true for any producer to start his production career with an actor of his stature. I don't have words to talk about Laxmmi Bomb; Kanchana has always been my favourite subject."

When asked about the much-talked about clash with Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, he said, "Maybe closer to the release I will able to answer this better."

Kanchana was a film that thrived on sharp writing and some commendable and completing physical comedy by the leading man, Raghava Lawrence. He's the only one who created the Kanchana franchise and is directing the remake. And as stated above, this would present Akshay Kumar like never before.

The film is all set to release on the occasion of Eid, on May 22, 2020. Kumar has a lot of other films lined up for release, which include Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, and Bell Bottom.

