Learning from the Ramayana

Dating back thousands of years, the epic Ramayana follows the journey of Rama, the prince of the Kosala kingdom who has been exiled from his kingdom of Ayodhya. Today, this story attributed to the poet Valmiki has served as an inspiration to many and has also been adapted to iconic TV shows and plays. But a virtual course starting today will also shed light on how the text can help you learn key life skills such as creative thinking, critical thinking, communication and collaboration.

Conducted by Shantanu Gupta, founder of The Ramayana School, it is open to anyone above eight years of age and will be conducted on Zoom. It will also include a hackathon and Olympiad quiz, along with helping you find the Rama and Ravana in you.

Till July 4, 9.30 pm

Log on to allevents.in

Cost Rs 4,500

