Learning with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! Actress appears on French workbook cover

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's face now adorns the cover of a French workbook, which teaches high school students English through world history and popular culture. The latest edition of Fireworks Workbook features pictures of the wonders of the world, including the Taj Mahal, apart from Ash. It also has questions on the actor in one of the chapters.

Not only does the workbook feature the former Miss World's mugshot on the cover, it also has questions on the actress, in a chapter titled "Nollywood and Bollywood". The chapter also has questions on Priyanka Chopra, also a former Miss World who has crossed over from Bollywood and Hollywood.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently lent her voice for the Hindi version of Angelina Jolie's titular character in the movie Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, which released in India last month.

Aishwarya said for the first time she was dubbing for a character she hadn't played on screen and it was a learning experience. "When you're the actor, you work with the director on sets and know where and how you want to play a character. When you go to do dubbing, you decide the way you want to essay a particular scene because you had enacted it.

"But this time I was going to do a voice-over for a role enacted by another actor and then we were changing the language... It was a collaborative effort on arriving at how to say those lines."

