Learning with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! Actress appears on French workbook cover
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's face is featured on the latest edition of Fireworks Workbook
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's face now adorns the cover of a French workbook, which teaches high school students English through world history and popular culture. The latest edition of Fireworks Workbook features pictures of the wonders of the world, including the Taj Mahal, apart from Ash. It also has questions on the actor in one of the chapters.
Not only does the workbook feature the former Miss World's mugshot on the cover, it also has questions on the actress, in a chapter titled "Nollywood and Bollywood". The chapter also has questions on Priyanka Chopra, also a former Miss World who has crossed over from Bollywood and Hollywood.
On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently lent her voice for the Hindi version of Angelina Jolie's titular character in the movie Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, which released in India last month.
Aishwarya said for the first time she was dubbing for a character she hadn't played on screen and it was a learning experience. "When you're the actor, you work with the director on sets and know where and how you want to play a character. When you go to do dubbing, you decide the way you want to essay a particular scene because you had enacted it.
"But this time I was going to do a voice-over for a role enacted by another actor and then we were changing the language... It was a collaborative effort on arriving at how to say those lines."
2002: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's tryst with the Cannes Film Festival began with 'Devdas' in 2002. The actress says she still cherishes her first outing at the gala, adding that no one 'in the world can take away that' from her. (All pictures courtesy: AFP)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan pose for photographers during the photocall for their film 'Devdas' during the 55th Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2002.
Aishwarya Rai at the Palais des Festivals for the screening of her film 'Devdas' during the 55th Cannes film festival on May 23, 2002.
Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Sanjay Leela Bhansali greet the photographers the desi way with a 'Namaste' at the Palais des Festivals for the screening of their film 'Devdas' during the 55th Cannes film festival on May 23, 2002.
2003: Aishwarya Rai became a jury member at the film gala in 2003. The actress attended the Palais des Festivals for the screening of French director Gerard Krawczyk's 'Fanfan la Tulipe' starring Penelope Cruz and Vincent Perez at the 56th Cannes film festival on May 14, 2003
Aishwarya Rai at the Palais des Festivals for the screening of 'Les Egares' by French director Andre Techine during the 56th Cannes film festival on May 16, 2003
Jury member Aishwarya Rai at the Palais des festivals with her mother Brindya Rai for the screening of 'Dogville' by Danish director Lars Von Trier during the 56th Cannes film festival on May 19, 2003
Aishwarya Rai poses for photographers at the amFar (American Foundation for Aids Research) benefit party at Cannes on May 22, 2003
2004: (From left) Gong Li, Aishwarya Rai and Laetitia Casta at the opening ceremony of the 57th Cannes International Film Festival on May 12, 2004, in the French Riveria town of Cannes
2005: Aishwarya Rai with French actress Laetitia Casta at the opening ceremony and the official projection of 'Lemming' by French director Dominik Moll at the 58th edition of the International Cannes Film Festival on May 11, 2005
2006: Aishwarya Rai poses at the opening ceremony of the 59th edition of the International Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2006
2007: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked down the red carpet with her husband Abhishek Bachchan at the Festival Palace for the opening ceremony of the 60th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2007
2008: Aishwarya Rai poses at the opening ceremony and screening of Brazilian director Fernando Meirelles' film 'Blindness' at the 61st edition of the Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2008
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with husband Abhishek Bachchan, father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan at the screening of US director Woody Allen's film 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' at the 61st Cannes International Film Festival on May 17, 2008
2009: Aishwarya Rai at the opening ceremony and the screening of 3D animated movie 'Up' during the 62nd Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2009
Aishwarya Rai with husband Abhishek Bachchan at the screening of the movie 'Chun Feng Chen Zui De Ye Wan' ('Spring Fever') at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2009
2010: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Eva Longoria at the screening of the film 'Tournee' ('On Tour') presented at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2010
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with husband Abhishek Bachchan at the screening of 'Outrage' at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2010
2011: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the red carpet of the screening of 'Midnight in Paris' presented at the 64th Cannes Film Festival on May 11, 2011
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on the red carpet before the screening of 'Sleeping Beauty' presented at the 64th Cannes Film Festival on May 12, 2011
2012: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at amfAR's Cinema Against Aids event on May 24, 2012
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the screening of 'Cosmopolis' presented at the 65th Cannes film festival on May 25, 2012
2013: Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the screening of the film 'Inside Llewyn Davis' presented at the 66th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2013
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the screening of the film 'Behind the Candelabra' presented at the 66th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2013
2014: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the screening of the film 'Deux Jours, Une Nuit' ('Two Days, One Night') at the 67th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2014
2015: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the screening of the film 'Carol' at the 68th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2015
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the screening of the film 'Youth' at the 68th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2015
2016: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first red carpet appearance in 2016 was in an embellished cape couture gown by Kuwaiti designer Ali Younes for the screening of the film 'Ma Loute (Slack Bay)' at Cannes film festival 2016. Pic/AFP
On her second day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked ethereal in an Elie Saab creation for the screening of the film 'The BFG' at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. Pic/AFP
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a bold fashion statement with a pop lilac lip colour, paired with an embellished light pink dress at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in France. Pic/AFP
2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked like a 'Cinderella' at the screening of the film 'Okja' at the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France
After donning a 'princess' look for her first red carpet appearance at Cannes 2017, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a fiery red dress by Ralph and Russo for her second outing at the 70th edition of Cannes film festival
2018: After leaving us all bedazzled with her looks and charm for so many years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked at the red carpet with all grace in a sequin aqua green gown at the Cannes Film Festival 2018. And oh boy, she looked ethereal in the off-shoulder gown she opted as her look on the second day.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked no less than a mermaid when she walked down the red carpet with her purple gown at the Cannes Film Festival, 2018. The actress was accompanied by her daughter, and it was during Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her Instagram debut, and took the social media by the storm with her pretty images from the red carpet with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan owned the Cannes 2019 red carpet as she shimmers in a metallic hued dual-toned fish-cut ensemble. Aish's green gold gown has been designed by Jean-Louis Sabaji. We totally loved the long train, which Aish carried off with much elagance. The gown came with a sweetheart neckline and a small slit. Talking about Aishwarya's hairdo, the former Miss World kept it simple with straight locks with a side-part.
2019: After enthralling her fans with her golden mermaid look at the red carpet of the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her Day 2 at Cannes 2019 sashayed down the red carpet in a white Tulle Gown. The actress looked mesmerizing in the ensemble by Ashi Studio. Aishwarya pretty white gown was paired with flushed pink lips, dewy make-up and her hair were styled in a soft loose bun that complemented her overall look.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's tryst with Cannes Film Festival began with 'Devdas' in 2002. Amidst, the ongoing Cannes fever, we are here to give you a lowdown on her red-carpet looks at the Cannes Film Festival so far. From representing India in a six-yard to donning the perfect mermaid look, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her stellar appearances will leave you starstruck. On her birthday take a look at the images right away!
