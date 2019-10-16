MENU

Leopard enters Nashik home, attacks sleeping dog

Updated: Oct 16, 2019, 16:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Nashik

The leopard grabbed the dog by biting onto its neck

The screengrab of the video posted on Twitter.
The screengrab of the video posted on Twitter.

Nashik: A video of a leopard entering a house and attacking a dog sleeping on the doorstep has gone viral on social media.The incident took place in Nashik and was captured on a CCTV installed at the entrance of the house. The timestamp on the footage shows the incident took place on September 29.

The video shows the leopard slowly approaching towards the sleeping dog, and grabbing its neck, after which the dog is seen running away from the spot.

It is yet to be ascertained as to who uploaded the video, but a user posted it on Twitter that received 7,200 views, with 219 likes. The post was retweeted 103 times. The user, in his post, said that dogs are easy prey for leopards. 

The video received many comments in which some asked why was the dog sleeping outside the house in the first place. One user asked what happened to the dog after the incident. The report mentioned that the dog ran away.  One user got baffled by the thought of a wild animal attacking a dog.

In another incident, an 11-year-old girl who fought a leopard in Uttarakhand while trying to save her younger brother sustained servere injuries. 

