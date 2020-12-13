Leopard Rock for F D Wadia Trophy

Two three year old horses, trained by arch rivals Pesi Shroff (Tigrio) and Malesh Narredu (Leopard Rock), who posted stylish victories on the Pune racetrack in the opening week will be taking on each other in the grade 3, F D Wadia Trophy, the feature event of Sunday's eight-race card. They will have another winner locking horns with them, the Imtiaz Sait-trained Miss Muffet who, on her debut in February, had thundered onto the scene from nowhere to stun her ten maiden rivals. The triangular fight promises to be very interesting on paper, however, I feel Leopard Rock in the hands of Suraj Narredu should be able to humble Tigrio and Miss Muffet.

First race at 1.30 pm.

Selections:

Noble Opinion Plate - Div II (For 4y&o, class V; 1000m)

Between Friends 1, Pezula 2, Divija 3.

An Acquired Taste Plate - Div I (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)

Priceless Silver 1, Fassbinder 2, Marvin 3.

Maple Star Plate (For 5y&o, class IV; 1200m)

Epiphany 1, Mount Olympus 2, Agrami 3.

Priceless Plate (Class IV; 2000m)

Luminous 1, Bold Legend 2, Lorito 3.

Cursetjee Dhunjishaw Trophy (Class III; 1600m)

Guarnerius 1, Tudor Hall 2, Gallantry 3.

F. D. Wadia Trophy - Gr 3 (For 3y; 1400m)

Leopard Rock 1, Tigrio 2, Miss Muffet 3.

An Acquired Taste Plate - Div II (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)

Rambunctious 1, Seriously 2, Iron Throne 3,

Noble Opinion Plate - Div I (For 4y&o, class V; 1000m)

Tristar 1, Titanium 2, C'est L'Amore 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Leopard Rock (6-1)

Upsets: Fire Flame (1-13), Notoriety (5-6) & Alpine Dancer (8-7)

Today's pools

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 3,4,5; II - 6,7,8

Tanala pool: All races.

