Leopard sighting near Kasara rail tracks excites enthusiasts

mumbai

A leopard was spotted by railway officials on the railway tracks between Kasara and Igatpuri

Representational image

A leopard was spotted along the rail tracks between Kasara and Igatpuri, exciting railway officials and wildlife enthusiasts.

A senior railway official said that the leopard was seen between Kasara and Igatpuri by a gangman on Monday evening.

All RPF and railway staff doing patrolling duty informed that the area has been alerted. The leopard was seen emerging from the bushes, and moving around on the rail tracks and goes back.

For wildlife enthusiast Sandip Raj Singh these sightings are not new. "While in a hostel back in 1992-93, we observed a leopard and a cub right on the tracks during a monsoon trek to Yeoor (near Thane) around 10 pm when Howrah-Mumbai Gitanjali Express passed at maximum speed right next to them," he recalled.

Explaining the terrain, another official mentioned of a forest area near Thull ghat reversing station 3 or TGR3 between Jawhar Phata and Kasara.

The ghat has been in the news of late for landslides and boulder collapses during the rains.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates