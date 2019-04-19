Leopard spotted walking on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Kasara

national

According to the forest department officials, the video was shot by a few people who were travelling towards Nasik from Kasara a few days ago.

Representational Pic

Commuters and motorists travelling via the Kasara Ghat near Nasik on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway were in for a shock of their life after they spotted a leopard walking on the highway. The interesting fact here was that the people who shot the video of the leopard from their vehicle showed concerned towards the animal and did not disturb him by speeding away.

Speaking to mid day, a forest department official said, " We have received the video of the leopard walking on the highway and are also verifying the facts about the location of the same. We have been informed that the video shot from Kasara. It was relieving that the people in the vehicle did not provoke the animal."

The leopard was seen walking on the highway for over a minute while trucks pass by on the other side of the road. While watching the video, one can see that the leopard is trying to cross the road but was unable to do so due to heavy traffic. Meanwhile, the people are seen talking and expressing their concern over the possibility of the leopard getting hit by a moving vehicle. A person is even heard saying that trucks arriving from the opposite direction should be stopped in order for the leopard to pass safely.

Honorary Wildlife Warden of Mumbai, Mayur Kamath said, " A perfect example of how a skilled feline predator turns docile and confused when translocated at an unknown landscape. Disorientation, trauma are all visible om this animal’s behaviour which is absolutely not a characteristic of an ever shy and an elusive leopard species."

