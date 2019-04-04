Five leopard cubs burnt alive in Pune's sugarcane farm

national

The newborn cubs died after labourers set waste material on fire in the field to kill a snake

In a dreadful incident, five newborn leopard cubs were burnt to death after some labourers set the waste on a field on fire to kill a snake. The incident took place in farmer Gopinath Sakharam Gunge's field at Avsari village in Ambegaon area of Pune district on Wednesday. The labourers were at the last stage of chopping down the harvest.

Vivek Khandekar, the chief conservator of forests, said, "The incident happened around 5 am on Wednesday in Junnar belt of the district. The labourers, who were cutting the harvest, came across a snake and planned to burn the waste material on the farm to kill it.

A female leopard, who was looking after the cubs, managed to save her life. However, the cubs died along with the snake." He added, "There are chances that the female leopard will now get aggressive following the death of her five cubs, including three female and two male cubs, born around 10 to 15 days back. We have kept cages near the field to trap the big cat to avoid further chaos." The forest department officials said they are in the process of filing the FIR and are awaiting the post-mortem reports of the cubs and the snake.

