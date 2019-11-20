Leopard wins in an unusual deathmatch with a python!

Rift Valley (Kenya): An unusual deathmatch ensued between a leopard and a python in the Maasai Mara Tiger Reserve in Kenya, where the former emerged victorious. A video of the fight shows the big cat and the python setting their sights on an impala after which the latter attacked the former.

Although the leopard was initially caught off guard by the python, it later regained its ground. The big cat was seen leaped while trying to evade the python while it tries to constrict the big cat. Mike Welton, who shot this video while on a tour with his safari group in the area was quoted by UNILAD saying, "We all had a moment thinking about how terrible it was that we were watching a beautiful leopard get killed. Python constriction is horrible and it was sickening to imagine death from that."

He said that the leopard wrestled out and was able "to bite the head of the snake," in a fight he says is the "closest scrape with death that the leopard has ever been through." He said, "We heard a very loud crunching sound which was likely the leopard biting the skull of the python. The python may have died or been terribly injured because it continued to flop around slowly."

